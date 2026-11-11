Last week's historic midterm results have emboldened not just the Democratic Party but also the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The organization expanded its House caucus from two to eight and added a key ally, Abdul El-Sayed, to the Senate. Adding local wins and ballot initiatives, the group touted "50 DSA victories" overall.

Yet while hopes are running high, the size of the Democratic majority and the DSA's own fractious internal culture pose significant challenges to the organization's ability to capitalize long term. The DSA will face pushback from moderates within the Democratic Party. Moreover, as the organization garners greater public recognition and scrutiny, it risks becoming a political liability for allies - particularly if it cannot keep its most extreme wing in check.

The midterm results reinforced the DSA's conviction that its candidates can win anywhere. Jacobin staff writer Branko Marcetic's analysis declared that the election "finally proved left policies and rhetoric are not the electoral liability Democratic voters have been told for decades it is."

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Jake Altman is a contributing editor at City Journal. Tyler Durden is a pseudonym of a group of editors who collectively write the news portion of the site at ZeroHedge. This piece originally appeared in City Journal.