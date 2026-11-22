Thank you for signing up!

After Americans endured a four-hour nationwide flight-grounding last week, Washington is proposing to add insult to injury: Let’s hand tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to the very people responsible for our broken skies.

The bureaucrats and politicians who turned the American air-traffic control system into an international disgrace now want to give members of Congress up to $50 billion to fund pet projects in their districts and keep subsidizing America’s least deserving welfare recipients: the owners of private jets.

Even worse, much of that cash wouldn’t even go toward fixing air-traffic control. And the fraction that does wouldn’t solve the system’s fatal flaw.

No matter how much money Congress throws at Sean Duffy’s Federal Aviation Administration, coach passengers will still suffer needless delays and cancellations. That’s because the system is run by an agency trapped in the Stone Age — and built on a conflict of interest.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York Post

______________________

John Tierney is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor to City Journal.