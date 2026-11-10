Five members of the Adam-Maine family went to sleep in an apartment in The Bronx’s Patterson Houses on Oct. 27 — and only one survived the night.

Three children and one adult perished in the city’s latest confirmed battery-fire inferno, bringing the year’s total fatalities to nine so far.

This cause of death didn’t even exist back in 2019.

But now that we know the uniquely deadly risks of lithium-ion batteries, it shouldn’t be hard for Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council to assure us: Nobody else must die.

This family’s incineration fits a familiar narrative.

One of the apartment’s residents was storing an e-bike in the apartment’s kitchen, blocking the single exit.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times.