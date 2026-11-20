Thursday morning, an ebullient Mayor Zohran Mamdani convened a City Hall Blue Room ceremony to ban Central Park’s horse carriages.

Signing this bill was the biggest political misstep of his near year in office. It made him what he has spent his career trying not to look like, just another grubby, grasping local pol.

Banning horse carriages was not part of Mamdani’s agenda, and for good reason.

But for two decades, a tiny if dedicated crew of animal-rights fanatics has pushed the issue.

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Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times.