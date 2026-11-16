Government control of Elon Musk’s companies would be far more destructive than traditional regulations.

As Democrats sweep back into power, too many of them are to take aim at America’s most successful businesses. One likely target of their evident ire is Elon Musk, the inventor and entrepreneur who nearly half a billion futile dollars supporting Republican candidates, especially in Texas, during the midterm election: so much for any close connection between wealth and political power.

Before the election, that lesson was not apparent to former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, who had unwisely suggested that the federal government defang the trillionaire by SpaceX and Starlink. The putative reason for this daring maneuver is to strip Musk of his supposed excessive political power—even as all his spending did naught to help Republican candidates.

Continue reading the entire piece here at Civitas Institute

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Richard A. Epstein is a Manhattan Institute visiting scholar and one of America’s most prolific legal thinkers

This piece originally appeared in City Journal