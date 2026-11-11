Are America’s colleges and universities delivering the education that students and the country need? Unfortunately, most are not. For City Journal’s 2026 College Rankings, we scored 115 of the country’s most prominent schools on 95 variables measuring campus governance, educational experience, student life, and career outcomes. On our 100-point scale, not one of these 115 schools scored above 80. Only seven earned a 70 or higher. Eighty-seven received scores below 60. The average score of an American school of higher education this year was an abysmal 50/100.

This assessment might sound harsh, but most Americans now seem to share it. A 2025 Pew survey, for example, found that 70 percent believe higher education is heading in the “wrong direction.” According to polling from Gallup, confidence in higher education has dropped from 57 percent in 2015 to only 38 percent today. More strikingly, only 31 percent say that a college education is “very important,” the lowest portion since Gallup first asked the question in 1978. The American public, in other words, is increasingly unsure whether college is “worth it.”

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Kevin Wallsten is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times. This piece was originally published in City Journal